Groningen, 11.12.2017, 14:27  MusikWoche | Events

FKP Scorpio und Hörstmann sechsmal nominiert bei European Festival Awards

Wieder nominiert: Folkert Koopmans und Stephan Thanscheidt (beide FKP Scorpio) , hier bei den European Festival Awards 2014 (Bild: MusikWoche) Großansicht
Auf jeweils sechs Nennungen bei den Nominierten für die European Festival Awards kommt FKP Scorpio mit Festivals wie dem Metal Hammer Paradise, dem Rolling Stone Weekender und Northside, sowie die Hörstmann Unternehmensgruppe (HUG). Hier sind neben den Festivals Melt!, splash! und Lollapalooza Berlin auch Lollapalooza-Chefin Fruzsina Szép und Melt!-Macher Stefan Lehmkuhl als Personen aufgeführt..

Jeweils fünfmal nominiert sind die Wacken-Veranstalter von ICS mit dem Wacken Open Air sowie verschiedenen Ablegern wie der Full Metal Cruise, Full Metal Mountain und den Wacken Winter Nights. Weitere deutsche Nominierungen sind Das Fest, das Happiness Festival, das Reeperbahn Festival, Parookaville, das Summer Breeze und der Bonner Nachhaltigkeitsexperte Holger Jan Schmidt.

Die neunte Ausgabe der Preisverleihung geht am 17. Januar 2018 wieder im Rahmen von Eurosonic Noorderslag über die Bühne.

Alle Nominierungen:

The Brand Activation Award

  • Allegro at Woodstock Festival Poland
  • H&M at Sziget Festival
  • Lidl at Electric Castle
  • Mastercard at Open'er Festival
  • The Miele Powerwash at Lowlands Festival
  • Západoslovenská energetika at Pohoda Festival


The Health & Safety Innovation Award

  • Lowlands Festival for its 'airport approach' to security
  • Paleo Festival & Roskilde Festival for their hostile vehicle mitigation system
  • Pohoda Festival for its weather management system
  • Roskilde Festival for its cooperation with police
  • The Loop for its MAST harm reduction service
  • Woodstock Festival Poland for the Peace Patrol


The Green Operations Award

  • Cambridge Folk Festival
  • EDP Cool Jazz
  • Electric Castle
  • NorthSide
  • Øyafestivalen
  • Pohoda Festival


The Take A Stand Award

  • Das Fest
  • Exit Festival
  • OpenAir St.Gallen
  • Pohoda Festival
  • Roskilde Festival
  • Woodstock Festival Poland


Agent of the Year

  • Alex Bruford (ATC Live)
  • Alex Hardee (Coda Agency)
  • Angus Baskerville (13 Artists)
  • Clementine Bunel (ATC Live)
  • Emma Banks (CAA)
  • Geoff Meal (United Talent)
  • Isla Angus (ATC Live)
  • James Whitting (Coda Agency)
  • Rob Challice (Coda Agency)
  • Steve Zapp (ITB)


Promoter of the Year

  • ARTmania/EEMC
  • Exit Festival
  • FKP Scorpio
  • Hellfest
  • Goodlive
  • Mojo
  • Musicnet
  • Pohoda Festival
  • Roskilde Festival
  • WePromote


The Award for Excellence and Passion

  • Barry Dickins
  • Ben Challis
  • Codruta Vulcu
  • Dave Chumbley (posthum)
  • Emily Eavis
  • Eric van Eerdenburg
  • Ewald Tatar
  • Fruzsina Szép
  • Holger Jan Schmidt
  • Stefan Lehmkuhl


Newcomer of the Year

  • Alma
  • Cigarettes After Sex
  • Her
  • Idles
  • Jain
  • Parcels
  • Rag'n Bone Man
  • Sampha
  • Shame
  • Sigrid


Line-Up of the Year

  • Glastonbury Festival
  • Lollapalooza Berlin
  • Lowlands Festival
  • Melt! Festival
  • NOS Alive
  • OpenAir St.Gallen
  • Pohoda Festival
  • Rock Werchter
  • Roskilde Festival
  • Sziget Festival


Best New Festival

  • Fire Is Gold
  • Labyrinth Open Croatia
  • Lollypop
  • Neversea
  • Sea Star Festival
  • Shutdown Festival
  • Tsunami Xixón
  • Vibe Festival
  • Wacken Winter Nights
  • Waking Life


Best Indoor Festival

  • Altitude Comedy Festival
  • Lisboa Dance Festival
  • Lokerse Feesten
  • Ment Ljubljana
  • Metal Hammer Paradise
  • Mucho Flow
  • OOAM Festival
  • Out.Fest
  • Rolling Stone Weekender
  • WOS Festival


Best Small Festival

  • Cactus Festival
  • Full Metal Cruise V
  • Full Metal Mountain
  • Happiness Festival
  • Ment Ljublana
  • Metal Hammer Paradise
  • Mucho Flow
  • OOAM Festival
  • R:evol:ution Festival
  • Wacken Winter Nights


Best Medium-Sized Festival

  • Balaton Sound
  • Down The Rabbit Hole
  • Electric Castle
  • M'era Luna
  • Melt! Festival
  • Off Festival Katowice
  • Pohoda Festival
  • Reeperbahn Festival
  • Sea Dance Festival
  • splash! Festival


Best Major Festival

  • Colours of Ostrava
  • Exit Festival
  • Hellfest
  • Lowlands Festival
  • Parookaville
  • Summer Breeze Open Air
  • Sziget Festival
  • Tomorrowland
  • Untold
  • Wacken Open Air





Quelle: MusikWoche

