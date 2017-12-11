FKP Scorpio und Hörstmann sechsmal nominiert bei European Festival Awards
Wieder nominiert: Folkert Koopmans und Stephan Thanscheidt (beide FKP Scorpio) , hier bei den European Festival Awards 2014 (Bild: MusikWoche)
Auf jeweils sechs Nennungen bei den Nominierten für die European Festival Awards kommt FKP Scorpio
mit Festivals wie dem Metal Hammer Paradise, dem Rolling Stone Weekender und Northside, sowie die Hörstmann Unternehmensgruppe (HUG)
. Hier sind neben den Festivals Melt!, splash! und Lollapalooza Berlin auch Lollapalooza-Chefin Fruzsina Szép
und Melt!-Macher Stefan Lehmkuhl
als Personen aufgeführt..
Jeweils fünfmal nominiert sind die Wacken-Veranstalter von ICS
mit dem Wacken Open Air sowie verschiedenen Ablegern wie der Full Metal Cruise, Full Metal Mountain und den Wacken Winter Nights. Weitere deutsche Nominierungen sind Das Fest, das Happiness Festival, das Reeperbahn Festival
, Parookaville, das Summer Breeze und der Bonner Nachhaltigkeitsexperte Holger Jan Schmidt
.
Die neunte Ausgabe der Preisverleihung geht am 17. Januar 2018 wieder im Rahmen von Eurosonic Noorderslag über die Bühne.
Alle Nominierungen:
The Brand Activation Award
The Health & Safety Innovation Award
- Allegro at Woodstock Festival Poland
- H&M at Sziget Festival
- Lidl at Electric Castle
- Mastercard at Open'er Festival
- The Miele Powerwash at Lowlands Festival
- Západoslovenská energetika at Pohoda Festival
The Green Operations Award
- Lowlands Festival for its 'airport approach' to security
- Paleo Festival & Roskilde Festival for their hostile vehicle mitigation system
- Pohoda Festival for its weather management system
- Roskilde Festival for its cooperation with police
- The Loop for its MAST harm reduction service
- Woodstock Festival Poland for the Peace Patrol
The Take A Stand Award
- Cambridge Folk Festival
- EDP Cool Jazz
- Electric Castle
- NorthSide
- Øyafestivalen
- Pohoda Festival
Agent of the Year
- Das Fest
- Exit Festival
- OpenAir St.Gallen
- Pohoda Festival
- Roskilde Festival
- Woodstock Festival Poland
Promoter of the Year
- Alex Bruford (ATC Live)
- Alex Hardee (Coda Agency)
- Angus Baskerville (13 Artists)
- Clementine Bunel (ATC Live)
- Emma Banks (CAA)
- Geoff Meal (United Talent)
- Isla Angus (ATC Live)
- James Whitting (Coda Agency)
- Rob Challice (Coda Agency)
- Steve Zapp (ITB)
The Award for Excellence and Passion
- ARTmania/EEMC
- Exit Festival
- FKP Scorpio
- Hellfest
- Goodlive
- Mojo
- Musicnet
- Pohoda Festival
- Roskilde Festival
- WePromote
Newcomer of the Year
- Barry Dickins
- Ben Challis
- Codruta Vulcu
- Dave Chumbley (posthum)
- Emily Eavis
- Eric van Eerdenburg
- Ewald Tatar
- Fruzsina Szép
- Holger Jan Schmidt
- Stefan Lehmkuhl
Line-Up of the Year
- Alma
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Her
- Idles
- Jain
- Parcels
- Rag'n Bone Man
- Sampha
- Shame
- Sigrid
Best New Festival
- Glastonbury Festival
- Lollapalooza Berlin
- Lowlands Festival
- Melt! Festival
- NOS Alive
- OpenAir St.Gallen
- Pohoda Festival
- Rock Werchter
- Roskilde Festival
- Sziget Festival
Best Indoor Festival
- Fire Is Gold
- Labyrinth Open Croatia
- Lollypop
- Neversea
- Sea Star Festival
- Shutdown Festival
- Tsunami Xixón
- Vibe Festival
- Wacken Winter Nights
- Waking Life
Best Small Festival
- Altitude Comedy Festival
- Lisboa Dance Festival
- Lokerse Feesten
- Ment Ljubljana
- Metal Hammer Paradise
- Mucho Flow
- OOAM Festival
- Out.Fest
- Rolling Stone Weekender
- WOS Festival
Best Medium-Sized Festival
- Cactus Festival
- Full Metal Cruise V
- Full Metal Mountain
- Happiness Festival
- Ment Ljublana
- Metal Hammer Paradise
- Mucho Flow
- OOAM Festival
- R:evol:ution Festival
- Wacken Winter Nights
Best Major Festival
- Balaton Sound
- Down The Rabbit Hole
- Electric Castle
- M'era Luna
- Melt! Festival
- Off Festival Katowice
- Pohoda Festival
- Reeperbahn Festival
- Sea Dance Festival
- splash! Festival
- Colours of Ostrava
- Exit Festival
- Hellfest
- Lowlands Festival
- Parookaville
- Summer Breeze Open Air
- Sziget Festival
- Tomorrowland
- Untold
- Wacken Open Air
Quelle: MusikWoche
