Warner Bros. befördert Tim van Dyk

Tim van Dyk, seit 2013 Vice President Marketing bei Warner Bros. Entertainment, ist zum Senior Vice President Marketing Germany and Austria ernannt worden. Wie Warner heute mitteilt, werden mit dieser Beförderung van Dyks Verdienste beim Aufbau und Führen einer übergeordneten Marketingabteilung für alle Unternehmensbereiche von Warner Bros. in Deutschland und Österreich gewürdigt. Dazu zählen die Entwicklung und Implementierung innovativer Strategien im Bereich der digitalen Medien ebenso wie Entwicklungen im Bereich Big Data.

Tim van Dyk war 2007 von der Warner Music Group zu Warner Bros. Germany gekommen, wo er zunächst als Executive Director Digital Distribution, ab 2011 als VP Digital Distribution und seit 2013 als Vice President Marketing fungierte.


