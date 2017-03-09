"Uncharted 4" ist Bafta-Favorit
"Uncharted 4
" geht aussichtsreich in die diesjährigen Bafta-Awards. Mit insgesamt acht Nominierungen kann sich das Actionspiel große Hoffnungen machen, eine der Auszeichnungen der British Academy of Film and Television Arts zu gewinnen. Aber auch "Inside" mit sieben und "Firewatch" mit sechs Nominierungen lagen in der Gunst der Jury weit oben. Insgesamt wurden 50 Produktionen nominiert.
Bei den British Academy Video Games Awards werden 16 Kategorien und ein Publikumspreis prämiert. Die Verleihung der diesjährigen Preise findet am 6. April im Tobacco Dock in London. Die Veranstaltung wird unter Twitch.tv/bafta live übertragen.
Alle Nomierungen für die Bafta-Awards 2016 in der Übersicht
Artistic Achievement
Audio Achievement
- "Abzû" - Giant Squid/505 Games
- "Dishonored 2" - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- "Inside" - Playdead/Playdead
- "The Last Guardian" - Sie Japan Studio, Gendesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Uncharted 4" - Naughty Dog Llc/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Unravel" - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
Best Game
- "Battlefield 1" - Dice/Electronic Arts
- "Doom" - Id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- "Inside" Martin Stig Andersen - Playdead/Playdead
- "The Last Guardian" - Sie Japan Studio, Gendesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Rez Infinite" Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Takako Ishida, Noboru Mutoh - Enhance Games, Monstars Inc., Resonair/Enhance Games
- "Uncharted 4" - Naughty Dog Llc/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europs
British Game
- "Firewatch" - Campo Santo Productions/Camp Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- "Inside" - Playdead/Playdead
- "Overwatch" - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- "Stardew Valley Eric Barone" - Concernedape/Chucklefish
- "Titanfall 2" - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- "Uncharted 4" - Naughty Dog Llc/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Debut Game
- "Batman: Arkham VR" - Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
- "Forza Horizon 3" - Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
- "No Man's Sky" - Hello Games/Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Overcooked" - Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
- "Planet Coaster" - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- "Virginia" - Variable State/505 Games
Evolving Game
- "Firewatch" - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- "Overcooked" - Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Inc.
- "Oxenfree" - Night School Studio/Night School Studio
- "That Dragon, Cancer" - Numinous Games/Numinous Games
- "The Witness" - Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
- "Virginia" - Variable State/505 Games
Family
- "Destiny: Rise Of Iron" - Bungie/Activision
- "Elite Dangerous: Horizons" - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- "EVE Online" - CCP Games/CCP Games
- "Final Fantasy XIV: Online" - Square Enix/Square Enix
- "Hitman" - Io Interactive/Square Enix
- "Rocket League" Dave Hagewood, Jeremy Dunham, Corey David - Psyonix/Psyonix
Game Design
- "Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Mike Taylor, Jamie Eden, James Norton - Tt Games/Wb Games
- "Overcooked" - Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
- "The Playroom VR" - Sie Japan Studio, Team Asobi!/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Pokémon Go" - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
- "Ratchet & Clank" - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Toca Hair Salon 3" - Toca Boca/Toca Boca
Game Innovation
- "Battlefield 1" - Dice/Electronic Arts
- "Dishonored 2" - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- "Inside" - Playdead/Playdead
- "Overwatch" - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- "Titanfall 2" - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- "The Witness" - Thekla,Inc./Thekla, Inc.
Mobile
- "Batman: Arkham VR" - Rocksteady Studios/WB Games
- "Firewatch" - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.,
- "Pokémon Go" - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
- "That Dragon, Cancer" - Numinous Games/Numinous Games
- "Unseen Diplomacy" - Triangular Pixels/ Triangular Pixels
- "The Witness" - Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
Multiplayer
- "The Banner Saga 2" - Stoic/Versus Evil
- "Dawn Of Titans" - Natural Motion/Zynga
- "Deus Ex Go" - Square Enix Montreal/Square Enix
- "Pokémon Go" - Niantic Inc./Niantic Inc.
- "Pokémon Sun And Pokémon Moon" - Game Freak/The Pokémon Company International
- "Reigns" - Nerial/Devolver Digital
Music
- "Battlefield 1" - Dice/Electronic Arts
- "Forza Horizon 3" - Playground Games/Microsoft Studios
- "Overcooked" - Ghost Town Games/Team17 Digital Ltd
- "Overwatch" - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- "Titanfall 2" - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- "Tom Clancy's The Division" - Ubisoft Massive/Ubisoft
Narrative
- "Abzû Austin Wintory" - Giant Squid/505 Games
- "Doom Mick Gordon", Chris Hite, Chad Mossholder - Id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- "Inside" Martin Stig Andersen, Søs Gunver Ryberg - Playdead/Playdead
- "The Last Guardian" Takeshi Furukawa - Sie Japan Studio, Gendesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Uncharted 4" Henry Jackman, Jonathan Mayer, Scott Hanau - Naughty Dog Llc/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Virginia Lyndon Holland" - Variable State/505 Games
Original Property
- "Dishonored 2" - Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks
- "Firewatch" - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- "Inside" Arnt Jensen - Playdead/Playdead
- "Mafia III" - Hangar 13/2K
- "Oxenfree" - Night School Studio/Night School Studio
- "Uncharted 4" Neil Druckmann, Josh Scherr - Naughty Dog Llc/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Performer
- "Firewatch" - Campo Santo Productions/Campo Santo Productions, Panic Inc.
- "Inside" - Playdead/Playdead
- "The Last Guardian" - Sie Japan Studio, Gendesign/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- "Overwatch" - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- "Unravel" - Coldwood Interactive/Electronic Arts
- "The Witness" - Thekla, Inc./Thekla, Inc.
Bafta Ones To Watch Award In Association With Dare To Be Digital
- Alex Hernandez As Lincoln Clay In "Mafia III"
- Cissy Jones As Delilah In "Firewatch"
- Emily Rose As Elena Fisher In "Uncharted 4"
- Navid Negahban As 'Hajj Agha' In "1979 Revolution: Black Friday"
- Nolan North As Nathan Drake In "Uncharted 4"
- Troy Baker As Sam Drake In "Uncharted 4"
AMD eSports Audience Award (Public Voted)
- "Among The Stones" - Lukasz Gomula, Alberto Taiuti, James Wood, Roberton Macken, Kevin Mckenna, Rory Sweeney - Bluedoor Games
- "Pentagrab" - Andrew Fullarton, Thomas Slade, Nick Kondylis, Cari Watterton, Dale Smith - Ludico
- "Rebound" - Kieran Gallagher, Isaac Pringle, Mark Tempini, Andrew Graham, Alexander Macdiarmid, Vlady Veselinov, Craig Russell, Alex Donaldson - Hexterion
- "Clash Royale" - Supercell/Supercell
- "Counter Strike: Global Offensive" - Hidden Path Entertainment/Valve
- "Dota 2" - Valve/Valve
- "League Of Legends" - Riot Games/Riot Games
- "Overwatch" - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- "Street Fighter V"- Capcom, Dimps/Capcom
Quelle: GamesMarkt.de
