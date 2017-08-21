Nominierungen für gamescom Award stehen fest
Die Nominierten für den diesjährigen gamescom
-Award stehen fest. Eine Jury aus deutschen und internationalen Fachjournalisten sowie bekannten Influencern wählte aus 100 Einreichungen die Titel aus, die sich nun Hoffnung auf eine der Auszeichungen machen können. Über 50 Neuheiten und Stände qualifizierten sich für eine Auszeichnung in den insgesamt 23 Kategorien. Die Bekanntgabe der Gewinner erfolgt am Donnerstag, den 24. August, um 17:00 Uhr, auf der social media stage der gamescom in Halle 10.1.
Als Favorit geht in diesem Jahr Activisions "Destiny 2
" ins Rennen, das in fünf Kategorien nominiert wurde. Auch Ubisoft kann sich bei "Assassin's Creed Origins
" mit vier Nominierungen Hoffnungen machen, einen gamescom-Award zu gewinnen. Ebenso Capcom und Bandai Namco, deren "Monster Hunter: World
" bzw. "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
" ebenfalls vierfach auf der Liste Einzug hielten. "Super Mario Odyssey
" von Nintendo und "Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
" von Ubisoft werden immerhin dreifach für einen Preis in Betracht gezogen.
Die Nominierten des gamescom awards 2017 in der Übersicht
A. Category group: Best of gamescom
Best of gamescom award Jedes Spiel/Produkt, das eine der Kategorien (außer best add-on/DLC und best booth) gewinnt, hat die Chance, in der Hauptkategorie Best of gamescom ausgezeichnet zu werden.
B. category group: gamescom global awards
gamescom award for best add-on/DLC
gamescom award for best booth
- "Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar", Electronic Arts
- "Final Fantasy XV: Episode Comrades", Square Enix
- "Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare", Microsoft
C. Category group: Platform
Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
- "Ace Combat 7", Bandai Namco
- Bigpoint Booth, Bigpoint
- Bude von Tölz,expert
- "Dragon Ball FighterZ", Bandai Namco
- Electronic Arts Gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts
- "God's Trigger", Techland
- "Landwirtschafts-Simulator": Nintendo Switch, Astragon
- "Monster Hunter: World", Capcom
- "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" Bandai Namco
- "Project CARS 2", Bandai Namco
- "Pure Farming 2018", Techland
- Sony PlayStation Booth Entertainment Area, Sony
- "Strange Brigade", Rebellion
- "Total War: Warhammer II", Koch Media
- "Tropico 6", Kalypso Media
- Wargaming-Booth, Wargaming
- Xbox Booth, Microsoft
"Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
- "Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
- "Destiny 2", Activision Blizzard
- "Monster Hunter: World", Capcom
- "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom", Bandai Namco
- "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy", Sony
Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
- "Ark: Survival Evolved", Koch Media
- "Assassin's Creed Origins", Ubisoft
- "Crackdown 3", Microsoft
- "Forza Motorsport 7", Microsoft
- "Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges", Warner Bros.
Best PC Game
- "FIFA 18", Electronic Arts
- "Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle", Ubisoft
- "Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Best Mobile Game
- "Assassin's Creed Origins", Ubisoft
- "Destiny 2", Activision Blizzard
- "ELEX", THQ Nordic
- "Kingdom Come: Deliverance", Koch Media
- "Total War: Warhammer II", Koch Media
D. Category group: Genre
Best Role Playing Game
- Danger Mouse: The Danger Games", 9th Impact
- "Metroid: Samus Returns", Nintendo
Best Racing Game
- "Assassin's Creed Origins", Ubisoft
- "Detroit: Become Human, Sony
- "Kingdom Come: Deliverance", Koch Media
- "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
- "South Park: DIE REKTAKULÄRE ZERREISSPROBE", Ubisoft
Best Action Game
- "Forza Motorsport 7", Microsoft
- "Need for Speed Payback", Electronic Arts
- "Project CARS 2, Bandai Namco
Best Simulation Game
- "Call of Duty: WWII", Activision Blizzard
- "Destiny 2", Activision Blizzard
- "Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges", Warner Bros.
- "Star Wars Battlefront 2", Electronic Arts
- "Super Mario Odyssey", Nintendo
Best Sports Game
- "Ace Combat 7", Bandai Namco
- "F1 2017", Koch Media
- "Landwirtschafts-Simulator": Nintendo Switch, Astragon
- "Life is Strange: Before the Storm", Square Enix
- "Project CARS 2", Bandai Namco
Best Family Game
- "FIFA 18", Electronic Arts
- "PES 2018", Konami
- "Wreckfest", THQ Nordic
Best Strategy Game
- "Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, Anki
- "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2", Warner Bros.
- "Life is Strange: Before the Storm", Square Enix
- "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom", Bandai Namco
- "Super Mario Odyssey", Nintendo
Best Puzzle/Skill Game
- "Age of Empires: Definitive Edition", Microsoft
- "Ancestors, 1C Publishing
- "Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle", Ubisoft
- "Total War: Warhammer II", Koch Media
- "Tropico 6", Kalypso Media
Best Social/Online Game
- "God's Trigger", Techland
Best Casual Game
- "Destiny 2", Activision Blizzard
- "Hidden Agenda", Sony
- "Monster Hunter: World", Capcom
Best Multiplayer Game
- "Hidden Agenda", Sony
- "Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle", Ubisoft
- "Super Lucky's Tale", Microsoft
Best Virtual Reality Game
- "Ark: Survival Evolved", Koch Media
- "Call of Duty: WWII, Activision Blizzard
- "Destiny 2", Activision Blizzard
- "Monster Hunter: World", Capco
- "Star Wars Battlefront 2", Electronic Arts
Best Hardware
- "Ace Combat 7", Bandai Namco
- "Fallout 4 VR", ZeniMax
- "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR", ZeniMax
E. Category group: Consumer award
gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer award
gamescom Indie award
- Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, Anki
- Xbox One X, Microsoft
- "AER: Memories of Old", Daedalic Entertainment
- "Deep Sky Derelicts", 1C Publishing
- "Double Kick Heroes", Headbang Clu
- "Keyboard Sports, Triband
- "Past Cure", Phantom 8 Studio
