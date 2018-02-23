Nintendo räumt zehn Academy Awards ab

Großansicht Gewann insgesamt vier Academy-Awards: "The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" von Nintendo Gewann insgesamt vier Academy-Awards: "The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" von Nintendo

Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo/Nintendo)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo/Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo/Nintendo)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Oculus Studios/Ready At Dawn)

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Lone Echo/Echo Arena (Oculus Studios/ Ready At Dawn)

Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes (Nintendo/INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo)

Handheld Game of the Year: Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo/MercurySteam and Nintendo)

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award: Snipperclips (Nintendo/SFB Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Playerunknow's Battleground (Bluehole/PUBG Corporation)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Entertainment/Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris)

Sports Game of the Year: FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts/Electronic Arts)

Role Playing Game of the Year: NierR: Automata (Square Enix/PlatinumGames)

Racing Game of the Year: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo/Nintendo)

Fighting Game of the Year: Injustice 2 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment/NetherRealm Studios)

Family Game of the Year: Snipperclips (Nintendo/SFB Games)

Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo/Nintendo)

Action Game of the Year: Playerunknow's Battleground (Bluehole/PUBG Corporation)

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment/ Guerrilla Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Horizon Zero Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla Games)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo/Nintendo)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Cuphead (StudioMDHR/StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Senua (Ninja Theory/Ninja Theory)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Cuphead (StudioMDHR/StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Cuphead (StudioMDHR/StudioMDHR)

Im Rahmen des DICE Summits verlieh die Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences zum 21. Mal die so genannten DICE Awards. Auch wenn in der Spielewelt die Academy Awards weit weniger berühmt sind wie ihr Pendants aus der Film, Fernseh und Musikwelt - die Oscars, Emmys und Grammys - die DICE Awards zählen zu den höchsten Weihen, die ein Spiel erreichen kann. Und die diesjährige Preisverleihung war fest in Nintendo-Hand.Insgesamt zehn der 24 Kategorien gingen an den japanischen Traditionshersteller. Kein Wunder dass auch das Spiel mit den meisten Preisen ein Nintendo-Titel ist: "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" erhielt insgesamt vier Awards, darunter auch die begehrte Trophäe als Spiel des Jahres. Betrachtet man nur die Plattformhersteller kommt Sony Interactive Entertainment auf zwei Preise - beide gab es für "Horizon: Zero Dawn" - und Microsoft auf keinen einzigen Award.Am zweithäufigsten ausgezeichnet wurde die Indie-Produktion "Cuphead" vom kanadischen Team StudioMDHR. "Cuphead" gewann insgesamt drei Awards. Gleichauf mit "Horizon" mit jeweils zwei Awards liegen "Lone Echo/Echo Arena", "Snipperclips" und "Playerunknow's Battleground"

Quelle: GamesMarkt.de

