 
Eschborn, 07.03.2017, 12:18  GamesMarkt | Personalien

Martin Winkler verlässt LG Electronics

Verlässt LG: Martin Winkler Großansicht
Verlässt LG: Martin Winkler  
Martin Winkler, Chief Operating Officer LG Electronics, hat mitgeteilt, dass er das Unternehmen verlassen wird, um sich neuen Herausforderungen zu stellen. Er übernahm 2014 bei LG in Deutschland die operative Führung der Bereiche Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Mobilfunk (bis Mitte 2016) sowie IT (D-A-CH) und führte das Geschäft mit Konsumentenprodukten nach einer Repositionierung der Marke in Deutschland in die Gewinnzone. Martin Winkler berichtet an Wayne Park, Präsident von LG Electronics Europa und CEO LG Electronics Deutschland.

Winkler wird noch bis zum 31. März die aktuell stattfindende Handels-Roadshow durch Deutschland begleiten


Quelle: VideoMarkt

Mit einem Abo können Sie diesen Artikel kommentieren.


Mehr News zu Personalien

Gamesmarkt.Daily

GamesMarkt.daily

Unser kostenloser Newsletter informiert Sie täglich über die Geschehnisse der Gamesbranche.

KOMMENTARE

  • Noch kein Kommentar vorhanden.

Mehr zum Thema

People

Firmen

Gamescharts

Unser kostenloses Angebot

Programmplaner

 
Sky_right