Am vergangenen Freitag wurden in London die 34. Golden Joystick Awards verliehen. Im Vorfeld waren die britischen Konsumenten dazu aufgerufen, in einer Online-Abstimmung über die Gewinner in den einzelnen Kategorien abzustimmen. Ganz hoch in der Gunst der Gamer auf der Insel stehen in diesem Jahr "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine" und "Overwatch". Den Hauptreis für das Spiel des Jahres räumte allerdings "Dark Souls III" ab.
Alle Gewinner der Golden Joystick Awards 2016:
Best Audio: "Fallout 4"
Best Gaming Moment: Play of the Game in "Overwatch"
Best Gaming Performance: Doug Cockle als Geralt ("The Witcher 3")
Best Gaming Platform: Steam
Best Indie Game: "Firewatch"
Best Multiplayer Game: "Overwatch"
Best Original Game: "Overwatch"
Best Storytelling: "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine"
Best Visual Design: "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine"
Breakthrough Award: Eric Barone ("Stardew Valley")
Competitive Game of the Year: "Overwatch"
Competitive Play of the Year: Coldzeras jumping AWP quad kill während der MLG Columbus
Critics Choice Award: "Titanfall 2"
Gaming Personality of the Year: Sean Plott (Day (9))
Hall of Fame: Lara Croft
Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year: "Pokemon Go"
Innovation of the Year: "Pokemon Go"
Lifetime Achievement Award: Eiji Aonuma
Most Wanted Game: "Mass Effect Andromeda"
Nintendo Game of the Year: "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD"
PC Game of the Year: "Overwatch"
PlayStation Game of the Year: "Uncharted 4"
Studio of the Year: CD Projekt Red
Ultimate Game of the Year: "Dark Souls III"
Xbox Game of the Year: "Rise of the Tomb Raider"
YouTube - Upcoming Personality of the Year: Jesse Cox
