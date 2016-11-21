Superbanner
 
Golden Joystick Awards verliehen

Am vergangenen Freitag wurden in London die 34. Golden Joystick Awards verliehen. Im Vorfeld waren die britischen Konsumenten dazu aufgerufen, in einer Online-Abstimmung über die Gewinner in den einzelnen Kategorien abzustimmen. Ganz hoch in der Gunst der Gamer auf der Insel stehen in diesem Jahr "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine" und "Overwatch". Den Hauptreis für das Spiel des Jahres räumte allerdings "Dark Souls III" ab.

Alle Gewinner der Golden Joystick Awards 2016:

  • Best Audio: "Fallout 4"
  • Best Gaming Moment: Play of the Game in "Overwatch"
  • Best Gaming Performance: Doug Cockle als Geralt ("The Witcher 3")
  • Best Gaming Platform: Steam
  • Best Indie Game: "Firewatch"
  • Best Multiplayer Game: "Overwatch"
  • Best Original Game: "Overwatch"
  • Best Storytelling: "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine"
  • Best Visual Design: "The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine"
  • Breakthrough Award: Eric Barone ("Stardew Valley")
  • Competitive Game of the Year: "Overwatch"
  • Competitive Play of the Year: Coldzeras jumping AWP quad kill während der MLG Columbus
  • Critics Choice Award: "Titanfall 2"
  • Gaming Personality of the Year: Sean Plott (Day (9))
  • Hall of Fame: Lara Croft
  • Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year: "Pokemon Go"
  • Innovation of the Year: "Pokemon Go"
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Eiji Aonuma
  • Most Wanted Game: "Mass Effect Andromeda"
  • Nintendo Game of the Year: "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD"
  • PC Game of the Year: "Overwatch"
  • PlayStation Game of the Year: "Uncharted 4"
  • Studio of the Year: CD Projekt Red
  • Ultimate Game of the Year: "Dark Souls III"
  • Xbox Game of the Year: "Rise of the Tomb Raider"
  • YouTube - Upcoming Personality of the Year: Jesse Cox





