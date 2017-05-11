 
München, 11.05.2017, 15:03  Blickpunkt:Film | Kino
Thema: Trailer-Premiere

Sneak Peek: Offizieller Trailer zu "Ostwind - Aufbruch nach Ora"

Ab 27. Juli in den deutschen Kinos: "Ostwind - Aufbruch nach Ora" (Bild: Constantin Film/Marc Reimann) Großansicht
Ab 27. Juli in den deutschen Kinos: "Ostwind - Aufbruch nach Ora" (Bild: Constantin Film/Marc Reimann)
In "Ostwind - Aufbruch nach Ora" Clip, dem dritten Teil der Jugendbestsellerverfilmung, kehrt die von Hanna Binke gespielte Mika Gut Kaltenbach den Rücken und macht sich zusammen mit ihrem Hengst Ostwind auf nach Spanien. Dort will sie den sagenumwobenen Ort Ora finden, den sie in ihren Träumen sieht und an dem Ostwind seinen Ursprung hat. Dort angekommen, stehen die beiden vor zahlreichen Herausforderungen.

Constantin Film startet "Ostwind - Aufbruch nach Ora" am 27. Juli in den deutschen Kinos und hat jetzt den offiziellen Trailer veröffentlicht:



"Ostwind" hatte im Frühjahr 2013 gut 800.000 Besucher in die deutschen Kinos gelockt, beim zweiten Teil Clip waren es im Frühsommer 2015 rund 1,2 Mio. gewesen.


Quelle: Blickpunkt:Film

