 
München, 16.05.2017, 12:29  Blickpunkt:Film | Kino
Thema: Trailer-Premiere

Sneak Peek: Deutscher Trailer zu "Thor: Tag der Entscheidung"

Chris Hemsworth in "Thor: Tag der Entscheidung" (Bild: Marvel Studios) Großansicht
Chris Hemsworth in "Thor: Tag der Entscheidung" (Bild: Marvel Studios)
Die beiden Soloauftritte des hammerschwingenden Helden Thor haben zusammen gut 2,5 Mio. Besucher in die deutschen Kinos gelockt. Am 2. November startet Disney den dritten Teil, "Thor: Tag der Entscheidung" in den deutschen Kinos. Diesmal wird der erneut von Chris Hemsworth gespielte Titelheld weit weg von seiner Heimat, der durch die Tyrannei der skrupellosen Hela (Cate Blanchett) der Untergang droht, ohne seine mächtige Waffe gefangen gehalten. Im Wettlauf gegen die Zeit muss Thor den Weg zurück finden, um die Götterdämmerung noch stoppen zu können.

Der US-Trailer hatte im April für einen Abrufrekord gesorgt (wir berichteten), jetzt wurde der deutsche Trailer veröffentlicht:




Quelle: Blickpunkt:Film

Mit einem Abo können Sie diesen Artikel kommentieren.


Mehr News zum Thema Kino

Blickpunkt:Film.Daily

Blickpunkt:Film.daily

Unser kostenloser Newsletter informiert Sie täglich über die Geschehnisse der Filmbranche.

KOMMENTARE

  • Noch kein Kommentar vorhanden.

Mehr zum Thema

Produkte

People

Firmen

Filmcharts

Unser kostenloses Angebot

 
Sky_right