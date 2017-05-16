 
München, 16.05.2017, 15:14  Blickpunkt:Film | Kino
Thema: Trailer-Premiere

Sneak Peek: Deutscher Trailer zu "Ein Chanson für dich"

Isabelle Huppert in "Ein Chanson für Dich" (Bild: Alamode Film / Fabrizio Maltese) Großansicht
Isabelle Huppert in "Ein Chanson für Dich" (Bild: Alamode Film / Fabrizio Maltese)
In Bavo Defurnes Drama "Ein Chanson für dich" spielt Isabelle Huppert Liliane, die einst als Chanson-Sängerin Laura Erfolge feierte. Nun ist sie längst in Vergessenheit geraten, arbeitet in einer Pasteten-Fabrik und führt ein eintöniges Leben. Eines Tages lernt sie den 22-jährigen Boxer Jean (Kévin Azais) kennen. Er erkennt den Star in ihr und spornt sie zu einem Comeback an. Für Liliane wird es ein doppeltes Comeback: auf der Bühne und in der Liebe.

Alamode Film startet "Ein Chanson für dich" am 6. Juli in den deutschen Kinos und hat jetzt den Trailer veröffentlicht:




