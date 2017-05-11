 
Helene Hegemann fährt für Deutschland nach Sydney

Helene Hegemann präsentiert ihr Regiedebüt "Axolotl Overkill" in Sydney (Bild: Constantin) Großansicht
Helene Hegemann präsentiert ihr Regiedebüt "Axolotl Overkill" in Sydney (Bild: Constantin)
Zum zweiten Mal bietet European Film Promotion im Rahmen von Europe! Voices of Women in Film in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Sydney Film Festival (7. bis 18. Juni) zehn europäischen Regisseurinnen die Möglichkeit, sich dem australischen Publikum, Branchenvertretern und der Presse zu präsentieren. Deutschland wird dabei vertreten durch Helene Hegemann, deren Regiedebüt "Axolotl Overkill" Clip im Januar in Sundance seine Weltpremiere gefeiert hatte, vertreten.

Die Teilnehmerinnen an Europe! Voices of Women in Film und ihre Filme, die in Sydney präsentiert werden:




