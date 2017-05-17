 
"Good Time"-Duo präsentiert auch "Uncut Gems" in Cannes

Jonah Hill übernimmt Hauptrolle im neuen Stoff der Safdies (Bild: Kurt Krieger) Großansicht
Die Safdie-Brüder Ben und Joshua, die mit "Good Time" im Wettbewerb des Festival de Cannes laufen, werden einen weiteren gemeinsamen Film mit A 24 in Angriff nehmen. Für den Thriller "Uncut Gems" gewannen sie außerdem prominente Unterstützung. Martin Scorsese und Scott Rudin kommen als weitere Produzenten an Bord und Jonah Hill als Hauptdarsteller.

Der US-Indieverleih A 24 sicherte sich die weltweiten Rechte am neuen Stoff, bietet ihn im Marché an und bringt "Good Time" mit Robert Pattinsonam 11. August in die US-Kinos.

Das Drehbuch zum neuen Projekt, das im Diamantendistrikt von New York City spielt, haben die Safdies, die auch mit ihrer für "Heaven Knows What" gegründeten Elara Pictures produzieren, gemeinsam mit Ronald Bronstein geschrieben.


