"Ein Sieg gegen den Hass"
Während sich US-Präsident Donald Trump weiter gewohnt kämpferisch gab, nachdem ein Berufungsgericht in San Francisco beschlossen hatte, das von ihm verhängte Einreiseverbot für Menschen aus sieben mehrheitlich muslimisch geprägten Ländern weiterhin auszusetzen - via Twitter ließ er verlauten: "Wir sehen uns vor Gericht. Die Sicherheit unserer Nation steht auf dem Spiel" - gab es in den sozialen Medien zahlreiche positive Reaktionen aus Hollywood auf das Urteil.
Einige davon im Wortlaut:
Michael Moore
: A victory against hate. Appeals Court rules against Trump. His Muslim Ban can not be enforced for the time being.
Seth Rogen
: Does this dude not know that they literally just saw him in court?
Judd Apatow
: Oh shit--- he is using caps! Someone explained the caps lock to our so called President baby
Mira Sorvino
: Thank God!!And TY to all the judges, and lawyers and citizens who protested! This is our America!
Danny Zucker: .@POTUS On one hand this is a HUMILIATING loss for you but on the other hand America sees you as the LOSER you've always known you are! #LOL
Stephen Colbert
: SEE YOU IN COURT WHERE WE ALREADY ARE BUT A DIFFERENT COURT SHUT UP NO YOU'RE STUPID!
Stephen King
: Court ruling: Basically what the judges said was this: "Fear of the boogeyman does NOT allow the trashing of the Constitution."
Patton Oswalt
: Trump didn't think laws applied to him BEFORE he was president. This #9thCircuit ruling must be surreal and terrifying for him.
Beau Willimon
: Pay attention. Trump admin RUSHED for decision saying "Security!" Then lost. If they slow down on SCOTUS track b/c only 4-4 court, total BS.
Quelle: Blickpunkt:Film
