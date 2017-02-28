 
Academy entschuldigt sich für Oscar-Panne

In der rechten Hand hält "La La Land"-Produzent Fred Berger noch den Oscar, mit der linken präsentiert er den Zettel mit dem Namen des wahren Oscargewinners "Moonlight" (Bild: Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.) Großansicht
In der rechten Hand hält "La La Land"-Produzent Fred Berger noch den Oscar, mit der linken präsentiert er den Zettel mit dem Namen des wahren Oscargewinners "Moonlight" (Bild: Aaron Poole / ©A.M.P.A.S.)
Es war eine noch nie da gewesene Panne, die da gestern bei der 89. Verleihung der Oscars bei der Bekanntgabe der Gewinner in der Kategorie Bester Film passiert ist: Warren Beatty öffnet den Umschlag, liest, stutzt, lässt Faye Dunaway draufschauen und die verkündet "La La Land" Clip als den Gewinner. Dessen Team lässt sich in der sicheren Annahme des Sieges auf der Bühne feiern und beginnt mit den Dankesreden, während im Hintergrund bereits geschäftiges Treiben herrscht. Dann platzt die Bombe: Oscargewinner ist "Moonlight"; Beatty hatte das falsche Kuvert in die Hand gedrückt bekommen.



24 Stunden nach diesem Vorfall hat sich die Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences jetzt ein Entschuldigungsschreiben veröffentlicht. Darin heißt es wörtlich:

"We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night's Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved?-?including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide?-?we apologize.

For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."




